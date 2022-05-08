AN 18-year-old has died following a crash in Monmouthshire this afternoon.
The B4235 Usk Road near Shirenewton was closed into the evening following the two-car crash at around 1.30pm.
Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, and an 18-year-old man – from the Caerphilly area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others – a 30-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, and a 51-year-old woman – have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal for information following the crash.
“We’re appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on Usk Road, in Shirenewton, at about 1.30pm today,” said a police spokesperson. “The collision involved a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus.
“An 18-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“A 30-year-old man, 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been taken to hospital for treatment.
“If you were in the area at the time, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, please get in touch. You can call us on 101, quoting 2200152615, or you can DM us.”
