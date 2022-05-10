A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
NICOLE MURREL JONES, 32, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed for 10 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing 11 bottles of Grey Goose vodka worth £600 and whisky worth from £450 Sainsbury’s, meat and coffee worth £47.50 from One Stop, groceries worth £70 from Aldi and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.
She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
KEELEY HUGH, aged 22, of Handel Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A48 on March 29.
She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CALLUM MORRIS, 20, of Oxford Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was sent to a young offender institution after he admitted breaching a restraining order on April 25 and being in breach of a suspended sentence.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
MORE NEWS: ‘You’re lucky you didn’t kill anybody’: Dangerous driver blasted by judge
JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER BARNES, 24, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted criminal damage by punching a wall on February 5.
DION LEWIS HUGHES, 22, of Parkhilll, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Newchurch Road, Ebbw Vale, on October 9, 2021.
He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 34 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
WAYNE OLSEN, 32, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty after a trial of failing to provide specimen on February 3.
He was ordered to pay £954 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
THOMAS ANDREW WRIGHT, 31, of Queen’s Hill Crescent, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted stealing power tools in a burglary at Lower Dock Street on April 16.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
JODY EVANS, 46, of Mission Court, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing power tools in a burglary at Lower Dock Street on April 16.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here