POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a man following an alleged bike theft.

Officers in the Caerphilly area are investigating a report a bike was stolen from a garden in Draethen at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, May 3.

Gwent Police would like to speak with a man identified in footage - officers believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 2200146330. 

You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.