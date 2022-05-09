POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a man following an alleged bike theft.
Officers in the Caerphilly area are investigating a report a bike was stolen from a garden in Draethen at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, May 3.
Gwent Police would like to speak with a man identified in footage - officers believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.
MORE COURT & CRIME:
- Well-known businessman wins driving ban appeal after being caught speeding
- In the Dock: Look who’s just been in court
- Man faces jail over hometown violence
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 2200146330.
You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here