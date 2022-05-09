Many of us enjoyed glorious weather over the weekend, with temperatures in parts of Wales climbing as high as 21 degrees.
However, the Met Office are expecting the good weather to come to an end this week, with chances of heavy rain hitting the country.
While Monday should remain fine for most of us, Tuesday will see heavy rain falling, with up to 8mm of rain possible in some places.
Temperatures are then expected to fall from Wednesday onwards.
Met Office weather forecast for Wales
This is what the Met Office are forecasting for Wales this week:
Monday - It will be a fine and bright morning for many although there will some high level cloud. The winds will strengthen as some rain pushes in from the northwest this afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C. A cloudy, wet and blustery start to the night for many. It will turn drier with clearing skies through the early hours of Tuesday. Minimum temperature 8 °C.
Tuesday - Sunshine and showers for many, some of the showers could be heavy at times. Still blustery though not as windy as on Monday. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Wednesday onwards - Often cloudy through the outlook, though some bright or sunny spells likely. Generally breezy or windy at times with some spells of rain, most likely Wednesday. Cooler than recently.
