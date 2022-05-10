A MOTHER was warned she could be going to jail after she pleaded guilty to offering to supply cocaine and amphetamine.
Natalie Jones, 35, admitted being concerned in making an offer to supply the class A and class B drugs in Blaenau Gwent.
The offences took place between July and October 2020, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Jones, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, also pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine and cannabis.
Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
He said: “She is not a lady who has troubled the courts before and she has family issues and children.”
The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, set a sentencing date of May 31 and warned Jones all options would be open to the court.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
