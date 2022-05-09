Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teen, warning that she is “at risk of being exploited”.

Last month (Tuesday, April 26), the alarm was raised after the 15-year-old, named as Madison or Maddie, left her foster parents’ home in the Southmead area of Bristol.

It is understood that she told them that she was going to the shops, but failed to return.

Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal for information, though it has now been 13 days since she has been seen – prompting a renewed push for information over the weekend.

The missing teen is said to be “very active on social media”, but frequently changes her accounts.

Anyone who sees her either in person or online is urged to contact police.

She is described as being white, about 5ft tall and of average build with shoulder length brown hair.

Previously, she has been said to have links to South Wales.

Police appeal in full

Detective inspector Stuart Toms of Avon and Somerset Police said: “It’s been 11 days now since anyone has heard from Maddie and we’re increasingly concerned for her safety.

“Maddie is known to use social media to meet new people who provide her with money and a place to stay.

“She’s a vulnerable teenage girl who is at risk of being exploited and we urgently need the public’s help to locate her and make sure she’s ok.

“Maddie – if you see this please let someone know you’re safe and well. Your family, foster parents and friends are worried about you.

“This is our third public appeal for information. Our previous appeals have not generated a great deal and so we’re asking people to share this appeal far and wide so we can reach as many people as possible.

“Maddie is very active on social media but she changes her accounts frequently. As well as appealing to anyone who might see Maddie to contact us, we’re also keen to hear from anyone who sees her online to get in touch.”

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222098703.

Anyone with information about where Maddie might be or who sees her online should call 101 quoting the same reference.