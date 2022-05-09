A MAN remains in hospital following Sunday's fatal crash on a Monmouthshire road.
The 29-year-old was one of three people taken to hospital with injuries suffered during the incident in Shirenewton.
A fourth person - an 18-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene after a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus collided on the B4235 Usk Road.
The crash happened at around 1.30pm and Gwent Police continues to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
The 29-year-old man and the 18-year-old man were both travelling in the Ford Focus.
Two occupants of the Peugeot - a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - have since been released from hospital.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“If you were in the area at the time, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, please get in touch," the force said in a statement.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending a direct message to the force on Facebook or Twitter.
The reference number for this incident is 2200152615.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article