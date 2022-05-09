SEVEN more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, according to the latest figures.
None of the new deaths are in the Gwent area, however.
The latest Public Health Wales figures show Covid cases continue to be low, but this comes at a time when testing for coronavirus has been wound down.
The virus is still present in every part of the nation, with 100 new cases being reported today.
Those figures for deaths and cases cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Thursday to 9am on Friday.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 4
- Caerphilly: 3
- Monmouthshire: 1
- Newport: 4
- Torfaen: 3
- Anglesey: 2
- Conwy: 4
- Denbighshire: 6
- Flintshire: 4
- Gwynedd: 5
- Wrexham: 3
- Cardiff: 10
- Vale of Glamorgan: 5
- Bridgend: 4
- Merthyr Tydfil: 1
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 8
- Carmarthenshire: 8
- Ceredigion: 2
- Pembrokeshire: 2
- Powys: 4
- Neath Port Talbot: 6
- Swansea: 8
- Unknown location: 3
- Resident outside Wales: 0
