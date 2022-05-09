Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of gravestones were stolen from a Gwent church over the weekend.

At some stage on Saturday (May 7), a number of paving stones were taken from St Sannan’s Church, Bedwellty.

It is not known what time this incident took place.

But, confirming news of the theft, the church reverend revealed that some of the stones taken from the church yard were gravestones.

Continuing, he asked that whoever took them “do the right thing”, and return them to where they were taken from.

Meanwhile, Gwent Police has confirmed that it is investigating reports of a theft.

They have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them at this time.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.

What has the church said?





Confirming news of the theft, reverend Matthew Davis of the Parish of Bedwellty and New Tredegar took to social media, where he said: “Someone has disgustingly stolen slabs from the path and gate to St Sannan’s (Bedwellty Church). Some of the slabs were gravestones.

“If you stole them or know who did, do the right thing and bring them back.

“It’s repentance time, as the bible says in Ephesians: Anyone who has been stealing must steal no longer, but must work, doing something useful with their own hands, that they may have something to share with those in need.

“It’s fair to say St Sannan’s is dear to many people's hearts. It’s such a shame to see it vandalized in this way.

“Please be careful on-site when walking around the church.”

Statement from Gwent Police in full

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a report of a theft in Heol-y-Bedw-Hirion, Bedwellty after several paving stones were taken from the grounds of St Sannan’s church at some point on Saturday 7 May.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200152927.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”