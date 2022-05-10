Hotel chain Travelodge have announced a UK-wide jobs drive, and it includes vacancies in both Newport and Caerphilly.

The hoteliers, who have 594 hotels in the UK – including 27 in Wales, are looking to fill some 700 vacancies at this time.

It is understood that 30 of these vacancies can be found in Wales.

Confirming news of their jobs push ahead of the summer holiday season, a representative from the hotel firm said that applications from all candidates are welcome, including Ukrainian refugees – subject to their right to work in the UK.

Vacancies up for grabs include roles in the following positions: hotel manager, supervisor, reception team member, housekeeping , maintenance.

There are also said to be vacancies at the company’s head office in Oxfordshire.

Closer to home, it is understood that the positions up for grabs in Wales can be found in 12 hotels, including those in Newport and Caerphilly.

The remaining vacancies are said to be in Carnarvon, Cardiff, Llandudno, Llanelli Cross, Merthyr Tydfil, Porthmadog, Rhyl, St Clears Carmarthen, Swansea and Wrexham.

Many of these jobs are set to allow for flexible working hours, and come with benefits and an in-house management program.

It is not immediately clear from the Travelodge careers website as to the nature of the vacancies in Gwent.

What has been said about the jobs push?





Announcing their recruitment drive, Hannah Thomson, Travelodge’s chief people officer, said: “Hospitality is one of the world’s fastest growing industries and there has never been a better time than now to join a sector that can open a door to endless opportunities.

“We are gearing up for a busy 2022 summer season in Wales, so if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest, as joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression.

“Our in-house management development programme has helped hundreds of entry level colleagues into a management job.

“We also offer flexible working hours, ideal for parents who want to work, raise a family and build a career.”

More information can be found on the Travelodge careers website here.