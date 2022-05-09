Independent wedding venue group The Oldwalls Collection has acted upon the cost-of-living crisis to support employees by launching an innovative pay awards scheme.

The new policy will offer an immediate pay increase averaging 12 per cent for existing salaried staff.

In addition, hourly staff can expect to receive a huge increase on their wages as the company abolishes National and Living Minimum rates. This means under 20s working in the company could earn up to 56 per cent more than minimum wage.

Managing director Andrew Hole said: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our loyal team we’ve bounced back to deliver some truly incredible wedding celebrations.

"It’s our duty to provide financial security to get our staff through the cost-of-living crisis. We are currently proud employers of more than 160 staff - this is our largest headcount and still growing. Hospitality remains an exciting career prospect and we aim to drive the standards to ensure hospitality employees are recognised and properly remunerated for the amazing work they do.”

In response to the pent-up demand for weddings last summer The Oldwalls Collection signed a £3.5 million-pound deal to open a new wedding venue when it acquired former country house hotel and restaurant Llansantffraed Court Hotel near Abergavenny.

It has invested an additional £3.1m into the Grade II listed estate, including the creation of a purpose-designed wedding reception space, dubbed, The K Room.

The pay awards policy has also helped The Oldwalls Collection attract 36 new employees, who will be integral to the launch and success of the new wedding venue.