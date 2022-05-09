Promotive, an independent family-owned BMW and Mini specialist has moved into larger premises to accommodate for the growth of the business, and expansion into the electric car service and repair market.

Established in 1995 by former BMW manager John O’Sullivan, Promotive had previously operated from Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone.

It has now moved into the former Sara Engineering premises on Tregwilym Road in Rogerstone.

John O’Sullivan said: “Our industry has changed significantly since we first opened. Independent garages like ours are flourishing as customers are recognising that our costs when compared to dealerships are lower and in many cases the quality of workmanship, technical knowledge and overall customer service is on a par if not better than the national companies.

"Having been based in Rogerstone since first opening, we have established a very loyal customer base of repeat customers who happily recommend us to others, and we simply needed more space to expand our workshop and customer area.

"While we specialise in BMW and Mini we have adapted and extended our expertise for other car manufacturers and most recently have invested in training courses and specialist equipment to enable us to work on electric vehicles which is a growth market and a priority for our future.”

M4 Property Consultants was appointed by the owner of the industrial unit on Tregwilym Road to find a new tenant for the property.

Dan Smith, director of M4 Property Consultants, said: “It was a pleasure working with John to show him and his team the unit and then structure a deal that worked for all parties. It’s great to see a local company expanding and we’d like to wish them all the very best with the expansion.

“The commercial property market in the region remains very active. Industrial units such as the one on Tregwilym Road are in high demand and will attract a lot of interest.

"We have very few industrial units available and lots of enquiries each week looking for space. As such, we are looking for more landlords to work with who have vacant industrial properties across Newport and the wider region, so that we can help more businesses like Promotive to expand.”