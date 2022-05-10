PREVIOUSLY-UNSEEN photos giving a glimpse into Newport's history were shown at an exhibition in the city at the weekend.
Ffoto Newport, a gallery which opened in Market Arcade in the city centre in 2021, will showcase photos taken by David Hurn while he taught at Newport Art College in the 1970s and 80s.
Mr Hurn is one of Britain’s most influential documentary photographers – in 1973 he set up the School of Documentary Photography in Newport where he remained director until 1989.
The exhibition included never-before-seen images showing what Newport was like during this time period.
Ahead of the launch there were free showings of two films by documentary photographer and filmmaker Roger Tiley, a former pupil of Mr Hurn who went on to graduate from the documentary course in 1984.
The films were shown at Popadoms on High Street – less than a minute walk from Ffoto Newport.
Among those who attended the events were alumni of the school and Ron McCormick, who was one of those behind the Newport Surveys which were produced annually during the 1980s to showcase the work of the school's students.
Copies of the Newport Surveys can be viewed in the reference section of Newport's Central Library.
