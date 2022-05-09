THIS is the moment a drink-driver travelled the wrong way down the M4 motorway in Newport after downing spirits following a funeral.
William Lawrence, 25, from Bristol, got behind the wheel of his Audi A3 car while more than twice the legal limit before ploughing into an innocent woman.
Rhianne Tucker was left with a fractured vertebrae following the horrific crash just before midnight on February 10.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the police received a number of phone calls from members of the public to say the defendant had driven towards them.
Recorder John Philpotts told Lawrence: “The victim was obviously badly shaken and your driving raised a terrifying risk of fatalities – people could have been killed, including you of course because you sustained serious injuries yourself.”
The defendant, of Sunny Bank, St George, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years.
CPS Wales released footage of the defendant’s shocking driving captured by traffic cameras and which was played in court by prosecutor Richard Ace.
