Working for BBcare10 is an amazing opportunity to join a family and not just an employer. The ethos of the company and the reason for it’s opening is personal to both of the owners and is independently run by just the two of them.

This means every approach from Nikki and Owen is unlike other care companies, they are caring and passionate about what we do and understand the needs of the employees as well as the needs of their business, but most importantly they care about the needs of the children and young people and their families.