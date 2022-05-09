The emergency services were called to a country house’s grounds over the weekend, after reports that a fire had been started in the grounds.

Both Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bedwellty House, in Blaenau Gwent, after receiving reports of a fire having been started.

It is understood that the incident took place at around 8.50pm on Saturday (May 7).

According to police, they received a report of anti-social behaviour in the grounds, prior to the discovery of the fire.

A crew from Tredegar Fire Station was sent to the scene, and were able to extinguish the fire using a hose reel and jets.

Gwent Police carried out a search of the nearby area, but were unable to find anyone in the grounds of the Grade-II listed house.

Confirming news of the incident on their social media channels, a representative from Bedwellty House and its park claimed that the fire was started by “local people”, saying: “We are devastated that local people have set fire to our fabulous wild tots area.”

They went on to claim that bird boxes and bug hotels have been kicked down and damaged within the grounds.

Continuing, they slammed those who caused the damage, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

What has been said about the incident?





It is further alleged that this is the second potential incident of anti-social behaviour at Bedwellty House in as many weeks.

A representative for the site said: “We are again devastated for the second week running that local people have set fire to our fabulous wild tots area. Thankfully security have called the fire brigade and police before the fire took too much hold.

“Sadly the group have not only set fire to our log seats but have also kicked down our bird boxes and bug hotels.

“What is the gain to anyone in spoiling our beautiful park and children’s learning area?

“We are all devastated, and disappointed that people like this exist in our community.

“The (emergency) services are attending this mindless act. If anyone can help in identifying the young people when the CCTV is available, or help us replace what we have lost, it would be most appreciated.”

Police appeal for information

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a call regarding anti-social behaviour in Bedwellty Park, Morgan Street, Tredegar at around 8.50pm on Saturday 7 May, after a group of young people were reportedly seen setting a fire near a bush.

“Officers attended to conduct a search of the area although no-one was found in the park upon their arrival.”

What has the fire service said?





A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 8:52pm on Saturday the 7th of May 2022, we received reports of a refuse fire on Morgan Street in Tredegar.

“A crew from Tredegar Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene and extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

“A stop message was received at approximately 9:06pm.”