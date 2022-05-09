Subscription boxes are a great way to keep your products topped up and to try new items that you normally wouldn’t. And when it comes to your health, making sure all boxes are ticked is important.
Subscription boxes are available for almost everything, makeup, skincare and now, vitamins!
Knowing what supplements to take can be confusing and overwhelming, with hundreds of products on the market all boasting different benefits. Which are worth the money and which are fads?
Enter the Myvitamins subscription box; with nutritional supplements for your hair, skin and nails, this subscription box is the perfect allrounder for beauty supplements and saves you having to search for the right products.
Worth over £50, the box contains Coconut & Collagen, Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies and Hyaluronic Acid, all designed to help you elevate your goals and feel your best from the inside out.
Reviews of the box are overwhelmingly positive, receiving 5/5 stars on the Myvitamins website and comments praising the results.
The subscription will see you save up to 60% every month and comes with free delivery, letting you enjoy the long-term benefits of these beauty must-haves for less.
