With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend almost here, you might be wondering how you can celebrate.

If you’re celebrating at home during the bank holiday and aren’t sure where to start with the themed decorations and bits for the table, we think we have the solution for you.

Lakeland has a range of Union Jack and Jubilee-themed baking bits and table décor that you can use to throw a party with family and friends.

Lakeland joins other well-known brands, Marks & Spencer and The Range, in selling exactly what you need to decorate for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Union Jack Tray Bake (Lakeland)

If you'd like to bake a Union Jack Tray Bake for the occasion, you can visit Lakeland's blog website here.

Get Platinum Jubilee party ready with Lakeland

12 Talking Tables Queen’s Jubilee Eco Paper Plates

Serve up a storm as you celebrate with these paper plates, ideal for setting the table with during the weekend.

Throw a party to remember for £4.49 and add them to your online shopping basket via the Lakeland website.

Queen's Jubilee Paper Plates and Napkins (Lakeland)

20 Talking Tables Queen’s Jubilee Eco Paper Napkins

Pair the paper plates with these recyclable paper napkins.

Perfect for adding to the table as you tuck into your party food.

Buy them via the Lakeland website for £4.49.

8 Talking Tables Right Royal Spectacle Union Jack Paper Hot Cups

Queen's Jubilee Cup (Lakeland)

These cups are a great addition to the table and save on the washing up when the party’s over.

They’re suitable for both hot and cold drinks and cost £4.99 via the Lakeland website.

While these are currently unavailable, it’s worth checking the website to see if they come back in stock.

Talking Tables Best of British Union Jack Bunting

Union Jack Bunting (Lakeland)

Decorate your home with this Union Jack bunting for £8.99.

Impress the guests with the plastic-free and recyclable bunting during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

While these are currently unavailable to buy via the Lakeland website, you can enter your email to be notified if they come back in stock. Lakeland says the bunting is expected to return on May 12, 2022.

60 Union Jack Cupcake Cases

Union Jack Cupcake Cases (Lakeland)

If you’re a keen baker, why not add some of your own creations to the table.

These Union Jack cupcake cases are perfect for the occasion and would look great with the Union Jack Paper Flag Cupcake Toppers – Pack of 12, available via the Lakeland website for £2.99.

You can buy the cupcake cases via the Lakeland website for £2.99 too.

Shop more of Lakeland’s baking and party items via the Lakeland website.