Sir Keir Starmer addressed the nation in an impassioned speech on Monday as he addressed the ongoing police investigation into whether he broke lockdown rules.

The Labour leader made a televised speech to address claims he had broken rules and promised to resign as party leader if he is found to have broken laws.

Downing Street refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer should resign if fined for breaking lockdown rules.

When asked, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Again, you wouldn’t expect me to get into commenting on what the leader of the opposition should do.

“It’s not one for me, I am afraid.”

Keir starmer slams ‘frankly wrong’ idea that he would break rules

Starmer explained how his mother-in-law died suddenly before the lockdown, he said: "My wife and I were unable to provide her father with the support we wanted to afterwards because we followed the rules."

He revealed how he had to isolate six times during the COVID pandemic, saying this pulled him away from work and the "things that I love".

"But I did it," he said, "because we followed the rules.

"The idea that I would then casually break those rules is wrong and frankly I don't believe those accusing me believe it themselves.

"They are just trying to feed cynicism, to get the public to believe all politicians are the same.

"I'm here to say that they're not."

Keir Starmer promises to resign as Labour leader if found guilty

Starmer has said he will do “the right thing and step down” as Labour leader if he is fined by police over an allegation he broke coronavirus laws at a curry and beer gathering in Durham.

Speaking to the nation he said: "I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws must follow them."

He added: "I believe that politicians who undermine that principle undermine trust in politics, undermine our democracy and undermine Britain.

"I am absolutely clear that no laws were broken. They were followed at all times. I simply had something to eat while working late in the evening, as any politician would do days before an election.

"But if the police decide to issue me with a Fixed Penalty Notice I would, of course, do the right thing and step down."

Keir Starmer press conference today - Labour leader's dig at Boris Johnson

In response to Bet Rigby of Sky News who asked him what took to long to commit to resigning, he said: "No rules were broken, I've been absolutely clear about that.

"I've set out today the in principle position that I believe in. Unlike those at Downing Street, I don't think those who make the laws can simply breach them and not take action.

"I believe that if you've made a law you should respect it."