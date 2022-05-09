GWENT Police have confirmed that an investigation that required an excavation at a Newport cemetery has now been completed.

Officers were called to Christchurch Cemetery on April 27 following a report of “unauthorised use of the grounds.”

After a week of police investigations, officers found an “object” in an undeveloped area of land adjacent to the cemetery, and a “sensitive excavation of the area” was then launched on Wednesday, May 4 to identify the object.

Map of Christchurch Cemetery and surrounding area in Newport, with the police cordoned-off area marked in red. Original picture: Google

The force worked alongside the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council - which owns the cemetery - while the investigation was carried out.

This afternoon (Monday), a Gwent Police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation has now been completed.

No detail was given as to what the object was, but the spokesperson said that “no material discovered at the cemetery will require a criminal investigation.”

No burial plots at the cemetery were excavated as part of the investigation, Gwent Police confirmed.

The excavation site adjacent to Christchurch Cemetery.

Superintendent Vicki Townsend said: “We have concluded our investigation and we will be removing the scene from the cemetery.

“I understand that those with loved ones buried at the cemetery or residents living nearby may have had concerns about our presence at the site and the nature of our enquiries.

“I’d like to thank the communities in Newport for their support during this unusual operation.

“You may see additional officers returning to the cemetery in the coming days but this is nothing to be concerned about as this is linked to the removal of our scene at the site.”