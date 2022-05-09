A man who pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress has been handed a conditional discharge for a period of 12 months.
Matthew Edward Fletcher pleaded guilty to one count of the use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
It related to an incident in Cardiff on December 17, 2021.
The 42-year-old, of Keble Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, in the Caerphilly County Borough, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 3). Fletcher also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to police at an appointed time.
The court heard that Fletcher failed to surrender to custody on March 11 “without reasonable cause”.
On this date, he was required to surrender to custody at Cardiff Magistrates Court, having been released on bail earlier in the month.
His guilty pleas were taken into account when the sentence was handed down.
Fletcher was given a 12 month conditional discharge for his actions.
He was also ordered to pay a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.
No order for costs was given, as the court decided that a surcharge was the priority.
