FORMER coal miners are eligible for a £200 grant to help with rising energy prices.

The grant comes via the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO), and Caerphilly MP Wayne David has encouraged former miners to check if they are eligible for the support.

The coal mining charity has launched this new initiative is to provide former miners with support towards combatting the huge hike in the energy price cap which came into effect at the end of April.

To be eligible, former miners must have worked in the coal mining industry for ten or more years or have worked in the industry as their most recent job.

The grant is also open to partners or widows of former miners, although only one grant per household is permitted.

“Many former miners may suffer from health issues, poor mobility and low incomes, and may find themselves disproportionately impacted by rising costs,” said Mr David. “Without enough support from the UK Government, who are still siphoning off money from retired miners from the controversial Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, charities like CISWO are stepping up to support some of those in the greatest need.”

To find out more about the grant, contact the Welsh CISWO office by phone on 01443 485233 or by emailing wales@ciswo.org.uk.