A FIREARMS amnesty will be held across Gwent as part of a national campaign to crack down on gun crime.

From May 12 to 29, members of the public will not face prosecution for illegally possessing a firearm and can remain anonymous when surrendering weapons to police stations across Gwent.

Firearms and ammunition can be surrendered at four Gwent police stations – Newport Central, Ebbw Vale, Monmouth, and Cwmbran – from 10am to 4pm between those dates.

The weapons handed in will then be forensically examined to assist with any potential ongoing enquiries.

Temporary Superintendent Martyn Smith said: “While crime involving a firearm is low across Gwent, there are still very serious crimes involving guns taking place.

“This two-week surrender campaign is an opportunity for members of the public to hand in guns and ammunition and prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. By taking part, we will ensure that all firearms and ammunition are disposed of in a safe way.

“By taking part in the two-week campaign you’re helping to keep Gwent safe, reducing potential harm and threat within our communities.”

Anyone handing in a firearm, ammunition or any other weapon during the campaign is advised to check the opening times of their station by calling 101 or visiting the police website.

Anyone with any information about people involved in illegal firearms can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.