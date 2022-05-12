THE three people who are in charge of visiting and scrutinising health services in the Gwent region have been reappointed.

Cheryl Christoffersen, Patricia Cory, Barbara Norvill have been re-appointed to the Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council by health minister Eluned Morgan.

This comes as part of the health minister re-appointing 15 members of Community Health Councils across Wales.

Community Health Councils are responsible for regularly visiting and scrutinising local health services and, working with their respective health boards, engaging with their communities to ensure they are being suitably represented.

Members are responsible for representing the interests of patients and the public in the planning and agreement of NHS service changes, as well as allowing them to raise concerns about the services they receive through an Independent Complaints Advocacy service.

The members are not paid for their work, but they will be entitled to travel and subsistence allowances whilst carrying out business related to their roles.

Ms Morgan said: “Community Health Councils play a key role engaging with their communities and giving people a voice.

“In order for people to have the best experiences of NHS services in Wales, we all need to work together to ensure communities are listened to so we can learn about best practice.”

From April 2023, the new Citizen Voice Body (CVB) will replace the Community Health Councils and will continue to represent the voice of patients for their healthcare and in addition, social care services.