A ROAD has been closed following a crash outside a school in Caerphilly.

Emergency services are in attendance after a crash on Pontlottyn Road in Fochriw at the junction of Heol-Y-Bryn, near Fochriw Primary School.

The crash was reported shortly before 8.20pm.

South Wales Argus: The crash was reported near Fochriw Primary School. Picture: AAThe crash was reported near Fochriw Primary School. Picture: AA

 

According to the AA, the road is closed in both directions while emergency services attend.

A Gwent Police spokesperson asked drivers to find a safe alternative route for their journey.