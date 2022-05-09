A ROAD has been closed following a crash outside a school in Caerphilly.
Emergency services are in attendance after a crash on Pontlottyn Road in Fochriw at the junction of Heol-Y-Bryn, near Fochriw Primary School.
The crash was reported shortly before 8.20pm.
According to the AA, the road is closed in both directions while emergency services attend.
A Gwent Police spokesperson asked drivers to find a safe alternative route for their journey.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here