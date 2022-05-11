A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELLIE-MAY SESEVIC, 26, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to public disorder at Lidl on Granville Street on April 3.

JORDAN POLE, 21, of Heol Maerdy, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £289 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Llanbradach on April 10, 2021.

DEON ASHLEY KAY MORGAN, 28, of King Street, Blaenavon, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted two counts of assault by beating at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on March 26.

She was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Drink-driver goes wrong way down M4 before head-on crash with another car

KELLY INACIO, 27, of Simpson Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Clevedon Road on April 1.

He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for nine months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

PETER THOMAS, 71, of Ledbrooke Close, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB MICHAEL DANIEL JAMES, 29, of Birbeck Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on Newport Road on April 4.

GARETH TAYLOR, 37, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 21 months after he admitted drink driving with 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Mill Road on April 2.

He was ordered to pay £507 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK TURNER, 55, of Hendre Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Cenydd Road on April 3.

He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 25 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

LIAM MCGROGAN, 31, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 21 months after pleaded guilty to drink driving with 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Risca on April 4.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK CARRIER, 41, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 42 months after pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pontygwindy Road on April 3.

He was ordered to pay £430 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH WILLIAMS, 31, of Bryn Yr Ysgol, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving a Peugeot Bipper van when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle on Nantgarw Road on September 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.