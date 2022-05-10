GWENT Police has confirmed what 'object' was found at Christchurch Cemetery, almost two weeks after they were initially called to the site.
On Monday, officers confirmed that the investigation at Christchurch Cemetery had been completed, and that no criminal investigation was required.
The police were initially called to the site on April 27, following a report of “unauthorised use of the grounds.”
After a week of police investigations, officers found an “object” in an undeveloped area of land adjacent to the cemetery, and a “sensitive excavation of the area” was then launched on Wednesday, May 4 to identify the object.
The force worked alongside the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council - which owns the cemetery - while the investigation was carried out.
With the investigation now completed, Gwent Police has confirmed what the ‘object’ was that sparked the excavation.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We found a mixture of items below the ground – compacted soil, rubble, boulders and rocks.”
Officers were called to investigate as a precaution after initial scans from above ground showed what appeared to be an ‘object’ beneath the ground, the police spokesperson said.
“At that point we could not rule out it could have been something criminal,” said the spokesperson.
“When we were called we had to consider what the worst-case scenario could be.
“Fortunately there was nothing untoward that required a criminal investigation.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel