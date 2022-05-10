With summer just around the corner, and the fine weather already here, it’s the perfect time to take in some of the best sights Wales has to offer.

And for those with four legged friends, National Trust Cymru is here to help.

They have unveiled some of the most picturesque country trails at their sites across Wales, all of which are dog friendly.

Though they do ask that dogs are kept on leads.

These are some of the best dog friendly beauty spots in Wales.

South Wales

Coed y Bwnydd, Monmouthshire

Dappled shade, birdsong and the heady scent of bluebells means the gently rolling landscape of this Iron Age hill fort continues to be a haven for people and wildlife. Coed-y-Bwnydd means 'wood of the gentry' where the annual show of bluebells promises a dazzling display of colour to an already beautiful, and archaeologically important, site.

Colby Woodland Gardens, Pembrokeshire

Head to West Wood in this tranquil valley garden to walk amongst a blanket of bluebells. The woodland in late spring offers pretty bluebell walks following a network of paths.

Dogs on a lead are welcome, except for the Walled Garden.

Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire

Credit: National Trust Cymru

Follow the Cattle trail to Rookery Ridge, to see Dinefwr’s famous bluebell display – a showstopper in May. Every spring, the woodland is carpeted with thousands of beautiful bluebells sheltering in the shade of some of the oldest trees in Wales. Dogs on a lead are welcome in the outer park which has a choice of walks for bluebell spotting.

Mid Wales

Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

Spot the bluebells emerging up the banks of Afon Aeron and woodland slopes. Dogs are welcome into the parkland and woodland walks, but please be mindful that Llanerchaeron is a working farm with free-range animals on site. Access to the walled kitchen garden, ornamental lake and farmyard is restricted to assistance dogs only.

North Wales

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

Credit: National Trust Cymru/John Millar

Bluebells carpet the ground under cherry blossom trees and flowering shrubs in the Glades. Head into Old Park meadow to wander amongst a sea of blue that stretches out beyond the dappled shade of the woodland glades reaching the riverside gardens of the Dell and Far End. From April to September, dogs are welcome on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Chirk Castle, Wrexham

Find a secluded bench under a magnolia tree amongst the bluebells in the formal gardens, or take a wellie walk from Stable Bank, following the blue waymarked trail across the estate to enjoy the best of Chirk Castle’s bluebell displays in the woodland. Dogs on a lead are welcome on the Woodland Walk.

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

A sea of blue can be seen all around the gardens and woodland surrounding Penryn Castle in May. Follow the path that passes under the hanging boughs of ancient oak trees with spectacular views of Snowdonia and the North Wales coast. Dogs on a short lead are welcome and there is a choice of dog walking trails to spot bluebells.

Plas yn Rhiw, Llŷn Peninsula

Bluebells cover the woodland glades in this sheltered garden, showing off a spectacular display set against spectacular coastal views of Cardigan Bay. Dogs are welcome in the lower woodland only.

Booking is required at some places and opening times vary.