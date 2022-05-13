A DOG who was rescued last year by the RSPCA having never been outside before is still looking for a family.

Five-year-old Charlie was rescued by RSPCA Cymru from a run-down barn in Ceredigion along with 44 other dogs in January 2021.

But after 470 days, he is currently the longest-staying resident at the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre, after two potential offers from homes fell through.

Charlie is looking for a new home after two potential offers fell through. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

Staff at Newport Animal Centre are hoping that it will be third time lucky for the crossbreed canine as he searches for a new home.

Newport Animal Centre’s deputy manager Kathryn Logan said: “We were feeling so hopeful that Charlie would be enjoying life with new owners by now, but sadly the two offers of homes have fallen through and we find ourselves back at square one.

“He’s come such a long way from the scared and nervous dog he was when he arrived at the centre back in January 2021; he had never gone outside, worn a collar or been on a walk, but his transformation has been quite incredible.

Charlie arrived at Newport Animal Centre in January 2021. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

“For the first few weeks he wouldn’t move from the corner of his kennel, and it was only when he began to trust his carers and feel more at ease that he would place his chin on our hand, although it wasn’t until four months later that he was confident enough to take his first steps outside the kennel.

“Charlie really is a different character now, his beautiful personality shines through and he loves a cwtch from his carers.

“We all think the world of him, but of course we’d love nothing more than to see him finally settled in his own home.”

Volunteer Danni Wilson with Charlie. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

Volunteer Danni Wilson has built up a close bond with Charlie over many months and regularly takes him for walks.

“It’s been wonderful watching Charlie come out of his shell and start to enjoy life,” she said. “He wouldn’t let us go near him when he first arrived, but now he can’t get enough attention and showers me with kisses and affection.

“I think his favourite pastimes are rolling around on the nearest patch of grass when we go out walking and then wrapping himself up in towels when he’s had a bath.

“Despite what he’s been through, he’s exceptionally friendly and he would definitely enjoy, and benefit from, the company of another canine companion.”

Charlie had experienced very little human contact before he was rescued from the property in west Wales. Because of this, Charlie will require a specific type of home.

The barn in Ceredigion where Charlie was rescued from. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

He can still find new stimuli scary, so he will need a patient and quiet adult-only environment where he can get used to different noises slowly. A big garden would also be beneficial so he can bond with his new family in a bigger space before gradually going out on walks with them.

His sociable nature means he would really benefit from living with another calm and confident male dog, or neutered female, who can help his progress and get him used to dealing with everyday life. His new family will also need to come to the Newport centre multiple times to build up a bond with him, so they will ideally need to live nearby.

More details about Charlie and how to apply to adopt him are on the Newport Animal Centre website.

You can find out more about the RSPCA, or to donate, you can visit rspca.org.uk or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.