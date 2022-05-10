POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after reports of an assault in Caerphilly county borough.
Officers said an alleged assault took place on Friday, April 15 in the Ystrad Mynach area.
A man was reportedly assaulted by another man when he was walking along the cycle path between Parc Penalta Fishing Ponds and Tredomen, at about 1.40pm.
The victim was a 45-year-old from the local area.
He suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital.
Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2200137360.
You can also report information by sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
