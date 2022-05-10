NINE more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales, according to the latest figures.
However, none of the new deaths are in the Gwent area.
The latest Public Health Wales figures also show there have been another 268 Covid cases reported nationwide.
Those figures for deaths and cases cover a 72-hour period from 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday.
Covid cases remain low across Wales, but the nation's testing capacity has been largely dismantled in recent weeks.
Fewer than 4,500 tests were carried out over the same three-day period, records show.
No new information is currently available on the number of new cases in each council area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here