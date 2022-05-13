FINAL preparations are being made for the return of a popular town festival which is back after a two-year absence.

Devauden Festival will take place on May 20 and 21, and organisers are determined to make this the best festival ever.

This year 'The Little Festival with Big Ideas' is adding yet another stage so it now offers a total of four stages, making sure there is something for everyone.

In addition to the two main stages in the Big Top and an acoustic stage in the hall, there will be Badgers' Den, where bands will include Redland Tea Party, Fluff, Psycho Acoustic Goat and Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy and Chepstow band Twin Stranger.

Junkfish will be entertaining the kids throughout with crafts and their wonderful Junk Ball Run, while Mad Science will be there with plenty of live science to explore.

There will also be axe throwing for kids, safely hosted by the Scouts.

It all kicks off at 6pm on Friday, May 20 and will run to 11pm, starting up again at 11am on Saturday through till 11pm.

Camping and free car parking will be available in a nearby field on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the festival and associated camping are still available through devaudenfestival.com