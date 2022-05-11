HM CORONER is looking for relatives of a man who died earlier this month.
Leroy Thomas, who has links to Bargoed, died – aged 64 – at his home in Adamsdown in Cardiff on Monday May 2.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Thomas’ death.
Anyone related to Mr Thomas is asked to contact HM Coroner using the reference 145141.
Relatives of Mr Thomas can contact HM Coroner’s by calling 01443 281101.
Alternatively, people can get in touch online via orlo.uk/4y1zN
