A Caerphilly man has been fined, after pleading guilty to stealing from a popular high street retailer.
Appearing before Mid Wales Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil, Christian Steven Dufty admitted to the theft of toys and games from B&M on October 24, 2021.
In total, the value of items taken from the store, located at Pengarnddu Industrial Estate in Merthyr Tydfil, was said to be £75.
The court also heard that the 35-year-old, of Morgan Street, Tredegar, in the Caerphilly Borough, had committed the offence while serving a suspended sentence which had been handed down by Newport Magistrates Court on November 9, 2020.
That date, he was found to have committed four counts of malicious communications, four counts of assault, and a section four public order offence.
In court on April 29, 2022, Dufty admitted to the breach of his suspended sentence.
For the theft, he was fined £200.
Dufty was also ordered to pay a £60 surcharge to fund victim services, and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
For the breach of the suspended sentence, he was fined an additional £400, bringing the total that he is required to pay to £745.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel