A DAY of music has been held in Chepstow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Dubbed the Concert for Ukraine, bands and acts played throughout the whole of Saturday, May 7 - on the bandstand and in the town's Drill Hall.
Organiser Carol Mutlow said it had been an "absolutely fantastic day, lots of love and support felt and the generosity of everyone who attended was amazing".
"Thank you Chepstow," she said.
More than £3,200 was raised during the event.
"A huge thank-you to all the local bands who gave their time to make it a brilliant day for all," she said.
"You were all fantasic.
"Thanks also to the Drill Hall for letting us use the fantastic venue, you were all fantastic.
"You may think I say fantastic a lot, but it’s the word that best describes the day. Fantastic."
