POLICE continue to search for a man who allegedly crashed a car and fled the scene, leaving two passengers behind with "life-changing" injuries.
Two cars were involved in the crash in Christchurch Road, Newport, at around 7.15pm on Sunday, May 1.
Gwent Police believes the wanted man was driving one of the vehicles, a Volkswagen Polo, at the time of the incident.
He "reportedly left the scene" after the Polo collided with a Citroen C3 and hit a wall, the force said.
The front-seat passenger of the Polo - a 24-year-old Newport man - was unhurt in the incident, but two people - also from Newport - who were sitting in the back of the car remain in hospital.
A 22-year-old man suffered a head injury and a 21-year-old woman sustained an injury to her back.
Police said their condition is stable but their injuries are still considered to be life-changing.
Officers continue their work to track down the alleged driver.
He is described as mixed race, around 5’ 9” tall and was wearing a sky blue puffa-style jacket with dark blue sleeves, black shoes and black trousers.
The Polo was reportedly seen in the car park at The Bull in Caerleon at around 5pm on the day of the crash.
Police have released an image of a man seen in the area at the time, as officers believe he may have information which could help identify the driver.
Anyone with information, including any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200144212.
You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
