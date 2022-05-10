POLICE have dismantled a cannabis growroom which was found in Newport.

Gwent Police officers joined forces with the Neighbourhood Policing Team  (NPT) from Bettws to locate and dismantle the “cannabis cultivation” in Rogerstone on Monday (May 11).

The force shared the news on social media, writing: “Bettws NPT assisted response PCs with locating and dismantling a cannabis cultivation in Rogerstone ward.

“Large amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia seized.

“Another successful result in reducing illegal drugs in the community.”

What is the law on cannabis in the UK?

In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.

Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

 