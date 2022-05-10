POLICE have dismantled a cannabis growroom which was found in Newport.
Gwent Police officers joined forces with the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) from Bettws to locate and dismantle the “cannabis cultivation” in Rogerstone on Monday (May 11).
The force shared the news on social media, writing: “Bettws NPT assisted response PCs with locating and dismantling a cannabis cultivation in Rogerstone ward.
“Large amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia seized.
“Another successful result in reducing illegal drugs in the community.”
OTHER NEWS:
- Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault on cycle path
- Newport and Abergavenny maternity wards set to close ‘until October’
- Rare photos of Newport from famous city photographer's time at art college
What is the law on cannabis in the UK?
In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.
Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here