A MATHS teacher slapped a woman across the face so hard one of her earrings came out after raping her at a Christmas party, a jury heard.

Jack Crosse is accused of sexually assaulting her and another woman on the same night at a Pontypool gym.

The 32-year-old defendant, a weightlifter, is alleged to have raped two women he’d never met before when “drunk” during the early hours of December 14, 2019.

The complainant was called a “liar” and accused of “fancying” Crosse when she was cross-examined during the teacher's trial.

She drank a glass of champagne and a cosmopolitan cocktail at the free bar before she and the defendant kissed after she saw him dancing like a “robot”.

The woman told Cardiff Crown Court she gave Crosse consensual oral sex in a back room at the gym before he raped her after becoming "rough and forceful".

He is then alleged to have smacked her across the face.

Giving evidence, the woman said: “My earring come out from the weight of the hit when he slapped me across the face.

“I haven’t got that earring back.”

Kevin Seal, defending, accused the woman of lying and said any sexual contact between her and his client that night was consensual.

He asked her: “Just to make it clear from the outset, you’ve lied about the allegations you have made against Mr Crosse, haven’t you?”

She replied: “I have not, no.”

Mr Seal continued: “You’ve lied to the police. Didn’t you?”

The woman again denied the defence barrister’s allegation.

“You’ve lied to your mother about it, haven’t you?” Mr Seal added.

She told him: “I’ve told the truth the whole way through.”

Mr Seal put it to the woman that she had taken a shine to Crosse who she had never seen before.

He said: “You wanted to know him because you fancied him didn’t you?”

She replied: “No, absolutely not.”

Addressing the jury earlier in the trial, prosecutor Clare Wilks said: “We say the defendant, drunk as he was, couldn’t care less whether they were consenting or not and that he was determined to do what he wanted to do to each of them.

“The prosecution say that those acts amount to acts of rape and that he knew that.”

Crosse, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, who was working at Cardiff’s Llanishen High School, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

The trial before Judge Michael Fitton QC is expected to last seven days.