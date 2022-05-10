Boris Johnson is now on TikTok and has released his very first video.

The Prime Minister already has more than 6,000 followers having posted just one video from the 10downingstreet account.

The video sharing platform has gone from strength to strength over the past few years with Brits scrolling through endless videos of cooking recipes, comedy and dance routines.

See Boris Johnson's first TikTok video here

The platform rose in popularity during lockdown as users shared dance routines, but it’s unlikely you will see the Prime Minister dancing as he explained his reason for starting the new account.

He said: “Hi folks, this is Boris Johnson here, launching the number 10 TikTok site.

“You won’t necessarily catch me dancing on this site but you will see all sorts of stuff about what we are doing to deliver on our priorities on out agenda of uniting and levelling up our country.”

He concluded: “This is intended to be place where we can put out messages and behind the scenes insight into what we’re getting done, so tune in.”

TikTok users react to Boris Johnson’s new account

TikTok users rushed to the comments to have their say on the country’s Prime Minister joining the video platform.

One user, shared their dismay that the PM would not be dancing and joked: “Theresa would have danced. 0.001/10 Boris.”

Another pleaded: “Please make sure billionaires pay their taxes.”

As people rushed to criticise government plans one user commented: “What made you think this was a good idea?”

Others shared video reactions to the video and looked less than impressed.

It comes after Boris Johnson sought to turn over a new leaf with a fresh legislative agenda in the wake of heated rows over Covid parties and stinging local election results for the Tories.

The Queen’s Speech, which is written by the Government, was delivered by the Prince of Wales for the first time.

In all, the package featured 38 bills or draft bills, including some that had been carried over from the last parliamentary session.

The speech outlines plans for the cost of living crisis, transport and schools in England.