Tripadvisor has announced its 2022 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ and there are plenty of spots you can book for your Spring staycation.

The world’s largest travel guidance platform revealed its most-loved hotels around the world across 11 different categories to suit every kind of traveller.

The UK is not only the home to the world's number one B&B this year, it also boasts five of the world’s top 25.

The nation is actually tied with the US (which also has five winners). Impressive considering it is the country with more winners than any other in the world.

2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels in the UK. Credit: Tripadvisor

Looking towards the Europe list, the UK celebrates eight winners in total, five of which make up Europe’s top five.

The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted by travellers on the site over a 12-month period between January, 1 2021 through December, 31 2021.

This year, there are also three new categories including: Out of the Ordinary, Hotels on the Water and Mountain Lodges & Resorts.

They join some of the most highly anticipated groups from Best Hotels Overall, Small Stays and Most Romantic Hotels to name a few.

Best places to stay in the UK according to Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice

Tripadvisor best hotel overall in the UK

The Resident Covent Garden - London

The Resident Covent Garden - London. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: 51 Bedford Street, London WC2E 9HA England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 973

One guest left this review on Tripadvisor after their stay: "Our stay in The Resident was fantastic, the hotel is superbly situated and the staff were some of the most friendly and professional I have ever encountered. My thanks to all of them for a memorable stay in Covent Garden."

Read the rest of the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.

Tripadvisor best small stay in the UK

Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross

Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: Boat Brae Rattray, Blairgowrie PH10 7BH Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 328

One guest left this review on Tripadvisor after their stay: "We stayed for one night and were so impressed by the decor, evening meal, breakfast and comfort of the room that we will definitely visit again. The hosts were so friendly and helpful too. Highly recommend you go!"

Read the rest of the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.

Tripadvisor most romantic hotel in the UK

Haytor Hotel - Torquay, Devon

Haytor Hotel - Torquay, Devon. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: Meadfoot Road, Torquay TQ1 2JP England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 1182

One guest left this review on Tripadvisor after their stay: "This hotel is brilliant. It's literally less than a 5 minute walk to the harbour, bars and eateries. It has a good sized car park and a beautiful terrace and garden - perfect for early evening drinks or mid-afternoon refreshments.

"We had a suite on the top floor and the elevated view was gorgeous to see especially early morning - there is nothing quite like the light here in Torquay on a beautiful clear, sunny day. The suite was stylish, very comfortable and relaxing.

"The breakfasts were amazing - quality, locally soured foods. The style of the hotel is informal, relaxing and welcoming."

Read the rest of the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.

Tripadvisor best B&B in the UK and the world

The Toulson Court - Scarborough, Yorkshire

The Toulson Court - Scarborough, Yorkshire. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: 100 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough YO12 7QZ England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 1734

One guest left this review on Tripadvisor after their stay: "We have just return from a two night stay in Scarborough. We stayed at our usual B&B, Toulson Court.

"We discovered this gem many years ago and on every occasion of our return to Scarborough we have stayed here. There is always a warm welcome from the proprietors Angela and James. This B&B has an amazing history of 5 star reviews and earned best B&B in the world last year. It is easy to see why..."

Read the rest of the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.

Tripadvisor best luxury hotel in the UK

Cedar Manor - Windermere, Cumbria

Cedar Manor - Windermere, Cumbria. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: Ambleside Road, Windermere LA23 1AX England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 1337

One guest left this review on Tripadvisor after their stay: "We started our visit with a cream tea which was the best we had ever had. The owners and staff are excellent.

"The garden is beautiful and the room was lovely. The whole experience was wonderful with very good food quality breakfasts and a fine choice different types of breakfast. There is a reason Cedar Manor is number 1. "

Read the rest of the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.