THE BODY of a man has been found next to the M4.
Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found near the M4 in south Wales, closing a section of the motorway for many hours, on the weekend.
Emergency services were at the scene on Sunday (May 8) afternoon, with two lanes of the M4 – between junction 22 and junction 23A – closed for more than four hours on the day.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed that the body of a man was found near the M4 after junction 23 eastbound at around 12.45pm on Sunday (May 8).
She said:
“We’re currently liaising with the Gwent coroner to ascertain the cause of death.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”
The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
