A Newport dentist practice has been given planning permission to expand its practice, as it will provide a “considerable benefit to the local population”.

Late last year, Devon Place 7 Day Dental submitted plans to convert the residential apartment above their existing dental practice into additional surgery rooms.

If approved, it would increase the number of dental suites at the Devon Place practice from four, to six.

What’s more, supporting details submitted with the application show that the extra space would also result in the hiring of four new staff members – two dental practitioners, and two ancillary staff.

The plans, submitted to Newport City Council by Studio 4B on behalf of the applicant, Dr Rachael Gill-Randall, show that along with the dental suites, there would be a reception area, a waiting room, an office, and cleaning facilities.

Late last week (Thursday, May 5), the application was approved by the council, paving the way for the existing two bedroom apartment to be transformed.

What was said about the plans?





In considering the planning application, a council planning officer noted the urgent need for dental facilities in Newport, and the wider Wales area.

They said: “At a time when dental healthcare provision is oversubscribed, it is considered that this proposed use would lead to considerable benefit to the local population.

“It would also lead to additional economic benefits through the creation of four additional jobs. Both of these facts carry weight in favour of this scheme.”

Given its location near to the city centre, there was no concern that there is no off-street parking associated with the dental practice, and it was not thought that the additional dental capacity would lead to any noise issues for nearby residential properties.

Concluding, the planning officer wrote: “it is concluded that the proposal would have an acceptable impact on local amenity, would enhance the capacity of a valuable community facility and would have an acceptable impact on the local highway network. Planning permission is therefore granted.”

Need for dental services in Newport

News of additional dental capacity in Newport is likely to be a welcome one, given the national context.

There is currently a nationwide shortage of dental appointments, and following from the covid pandemic, many people have been unable to visit a dentist for quite some time.

At this time, it is not thought that any dental practice in the city is currently accepting new NHS patients, with lengthy waiting lists the only option for those unwilling or unable to register as a private patient.

The additional space at the Devon Place practice could come in especially handy during a time where covid restrictions are impacting on the way that dental practices are able to operate too.

As a result of the use of air to treat a number of tooth ailments, additional cleaning measures are required in rooms in between patients, which reduces the overall number of appointment times on any given day.