A BAKERY offering an array of sweet treats has opened in Newport.

Bakehouse Cakes officially opened its doors on Bridge Street – in the unit that formerly housed Holy Cheesus – on Tuesday, May 3.

Neil Evans - who owns and runs the business with help from his wife Amy Evans - opened up the shop after operating from their Newport home for the last four years.

Mr Evans said:

"I enjoy baking; and have done since I was young," "Our opening day was busy and it's been steady with people in and out, and even queues at times. “There’s really friendly business owners in the area and it’s nice to be somewhere like this out of the house and seeing different people.”

Along with continuing to offer custom celebration cakes, baked from his home, the Bridge Street unit will offer a space for treas including:

Brownies (the most popular item yet according to Mr Evans);

Build-your-own-waffles;

Cupcakes;

Swiss rolls;

Victoria sponge and other cakes;

Hot and cold drinks.

Jam swiss roll for sale at Bakehouse Cakes in Newport

Mr Evans bakes the products fresh in-store each morning, with the shop opening from 8.30am on weekdays (and all products prepped and displayed by 10am).

What I thought about Bakehouse Cakes

“More décor is needed but it’s coming together,” said Mr Evans – but the shop already looks lovely.

The shop front includes some floral décor and showcases some of the produce.

Cakes and coffee in Bakehouse Cakes' window display

It's a small space with a bar for people to sit at - but I'd personally be more inclined to collect my goodies and tuck in elsewhere.

A small seating area at Bakehouse Cakes

Its location is ideal for those working in or near the city centre.

I learned I should’ve arrived earlier in the day, as the brownies were sold out – but I managed to get my hands on four cupcakes.

Upon arrival Mr Evans gave me a friendly greeting and patiently talked me through the cakes on display. I opted for:

A Haribo cupcake;

A Flake cupcake;

A Twirl cupcake;

A Jaffa Cake cupcake.

Cupcakes from Bakehouse Cakes in Newport

With my cakes - a mixture of plain sponge and chocolate sponge - safely boxed I headed back to the office to share with a colleague.

We agreed that they were delicious; the sponge was moist and the buttercream was sweet - but not sickly. I had been worried about the Jaffa Cakes on the one possibly being a bit dry, but they were lovely and I detected an orange tangy taste in the cupcake itself.

I’ll definitely be returning (earlier in the day in the hopes of some brownies, or a hot waffle).

The opening times – subject to change depending on how the business progresses – are 8.30am to 4pm on weekdays and 9am to midday on Saturdays.

Find the business on Facebook at facebook.com/bakehousecupcakesandcakes