A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

GAVIN DENNIS MEEK, 33, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for six months after it was proved in his absence that he was guilty of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Glandwr Industrial Estate on July 8, 2021.

He was banned from driving for six years following his release from prison and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

TAMMY LISA BEASLEY, 45, of Cot Farm Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood on Corporation Road and failing to surrender.

She was ordered to pay £234 in fines and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Rapist attacked woman after she had modelled underwear

RICHARD KEVIN CHAMBERLAIN, 55, of Greenfield Terrace, Argoed, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4251 on July 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANN HACKLAND, 71, of Cwmdraw Court, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Highmead on August 15, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL KEVIN WHITE, 29, of Station Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £1,104 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he was guilty of riding an electric scooter on Monmouth Road on July 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIZZANNIE JUDITH DALPHY, 35, of Pople Walk, Ashley Down, Bristol, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Market Street, Newport, and failing to surrender.

PARVEZ UDDIN, 30, of South Market Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving while disqualified on Corporation Road on September 28, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and a surcharge.

STEVEN JAMES, 33, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on December 5, 2021.

GHEORGHE REMUS CRISTEA, 25, of Nash Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Park Place, Gilfach, Bargoed, on October 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DALEY MORRIS, 30, of Pen Y Dre, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4256 in Tredegar on November 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.