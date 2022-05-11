PREPARATIONS are being made for this year's Pill Carnival in Newport, with girls being asked to take part in a competition that see them on a renowned carnival float.
The Carnival Queen competition will take place at Pill Harriers on Sunday, May 22, from 2pm to 4pm.
The competition will involve four independent judges picking five 'flower girls' aged from five to eight years old, five 'court ladies' aged from nine to 12 years old, an attendant aged between 13 and 16 years old and a 'carnival queen' aged between 13 and 16 years old.
Whoever becomes carnival queen will receive £50 in cash and the attendant will receive £25.
All the other winners will get goodie bags on the day of the carnival.
Every winner must be prepared to take part in the carnival and be on the Carnival Queen float on August 29.
They also need not worry about what to wear during the carnival, as the dresses will be provided to them.
Anybody interested should fill out a form that can be collected from A B Florist at 17 Commercial Road.
Forms must be completed and returned by 5pm on Saturday, May 21.
This year's carnival is a bit special, as both the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated alongside the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence.
For more information on the carnival queen competition, contact Ann Barton on 01633 259249 or 07543433342.
