THE teenager who died in a crash in Monmouthshire on Sunday has been named as Dafydd Hughes.

The 18-year-old from Abertysswg in Caerphilly county borough was described as a "very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family".

Relatives described Dafydd as a keen fisherman who was "a good friend to many people" and "will be sorely missed".

Police continue to appeal for information about the crash, which happened in Usk Road (B4235) at around 1.30pm on Sunday, May 1.

Family tribute in full

“We as a family are truly heartbroken.

“Dafydd had just turned eighteen, he had his whole life ahead of him.

“He was a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family. He was a good friend to many people and had that little something about him. If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.

“Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling. He loved fishing and going to dog shows. He was a proper boy.

“Dafydd was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and dear friend and will be greatly missed.”

Dafydd Hughes, 18, who died in a crash in Shirenewton on May 1. Pictures: Family handouts via Gwent Police

Police appeal

Two cars were involved in the fatal crash in Shirenewton - a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 5008.

Dafydd had been travelling in the Ford, and when emergency services arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, aged 29, who had been travelling in the same car, remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Two people travelling in the Peugeot - a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - have since been released from hospital.

If you were in the area at the time, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2200152615.

You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.