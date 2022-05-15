THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Angela Shipp, of Risca.

She said: "I love photography as you can capture a moment and create memories, whether they be happy, sad or dramatic.

"Each picture tells a story and I like to try and capture something different or moments that I probably wouldn't witness again.

"I had my first camera when I was about ten or eleven years of age. It was one of those instamatic ones where you could press the button and wait for your photo to print a few seconds later. Great as I was too impatient to have to wait to have them developed!"

This picture makes me happy: This picture makes me happy because they were happy. It was taken in Madagascar and they loved to pose for the camera. Their smiling faces says it all.

This picture makes me sad: Again taken in Madagascar. This image makes me sad to think that there are still people living on the streets with virtually nothing to their name and their clothes in rags.

This picture makes me laugh: This picture makes me laugh because I was on holiday in Venice, quietly reading a book, when I happened to spot this seagull looking intently at me with a comical look on its face.

This picture is very special to me: This photograph is very special to me as it is of my parents and myself, with my sisters, at my son's wedding. Unfortunately, our wonderful, much loved dad is no longer with us.

This picture makes me dream of something: This photo, which is not of me, was taken on the beach in the Maldives and makes me dream of the day when we will all be able to travel to a warmer climate safely again, hopefully Covid-free.