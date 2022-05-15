RIDERS in the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride are getting in gear and ready to roll for the 11th staging of this cycling event.

Dally organiser Dave Rees says cyclists are keen to saddle up for the iconic Newport event on Saturday, June 11, in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

Organisers gathered at the Newport headquarters of sponsors Acorn for the official launch.

Keen cyclist Dave started the event in 2012 with a group of friends. The Dally, as it is has become to be known, has raised more than £280,000 over the years.

Dave said: "The Dally is a fun and family-friendly cycle ride starting and finishing in the beautiful historic town of Caerleon. With a choice of five routes, including the totally unique 45-mile ride along the towpath of the Brecon and Monmouth Canal from Brecon to Newport, there’s something for everyone.

"Finishers and spectators alike can enjoy the ‘Finish Festival’ at The Priory. All money raised from the Dalmatian Bike Ride 2022 will go towards the continued work of St David’s Hospice Care.

"As always we will have the rides in the morning throughout the marvellous Wye Valley and Gwent and Powys countryside returning to the garden of the fabulous Priory Hotel in Caerleon where there will be a five star BBQ presented by the staff at the hotel. There is no charge for admission to the BBQ for either the riders or their families that come to support this great fundraiser for St David’s Hospice Care.

"We will spend the afternoon in the gardens at the Priory with music, great food, fun and laughter.

"We have live Dalmatian dogs to welcome the riders home and to pose for pictures with the riders and children and of course the wicked Cruella de Ville will be in attendance.

"This year we have 10, 24, 37, 45, 58 mile routes. The very flat 10 mile route appeals to all the people in the city that may have taken up cycling recently, perhaps since lockdown, get the chance to take part in an arranged cycle event.

"The 10-mile route starts in Caerleon taking the cycle path to Sainsbury’s along the river front to cross over the SDR bridge and then back up the riverfront and on to Caerleon. It really is a very easy flat route and ideal for first timers

" It’s not about hardened cyclists, this is a fun family event that you can take part in as a family or with a group of friends. You will get an event cycle top that you can wear all year round and it’s a chance for you to get sponsored by the mile to raise much needed funds for St David’s Hospice Care."

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is sponsored by Newport-based recruitment firm Acorn.

Acorn’s group managing director Bernard Ward said: “I am personally in awe of St David’s Hospice Care and the amazing work they do for our local community. I am delighted that Acorn is once again sponsoring this brilliant event and that it is back to its very best after having to endure the restrictions of the lockdown. People will be super keen to take part once again in this extra special event."

Event organiser Beth Harrington, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re all working together to ensure the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is a brilliant success again this year.

"The Dally is a truly wonderful, fun event which appeals to all levels of cyclists. The ride is a well-loved and critical event in the St David’s Hospice Care fundraising event calendar. Funds raised help to fund the continued work of our nurses and the running of hospice services provided free to all patients and families.

"The entry fee, together with any sponsorship raised, helps to provides vital palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses as well as providing support to their families at a very difficult time. We are not only looking for riders but volunteers also to help with a variety of roles, please contact us to find out more."

Registration for The Dally is from 9am with a rolling start at 9.30am from the pavilion at Caerleon School. If you want to sign up on the day ensure that you get there early. Entry is £30. Check website for detailed routes and further details - www.dalmatianbikeride.com