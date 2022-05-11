A FURTHER nine coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales, according to the latest figures.

None of the new deaths are in the Gwent area, however.

Public Health Wales figures also show there have been another 99 Covid cases reported nationwide.

Those figures for deaths and cases cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.

Here's how many new cases have been reported today, by local authority area:

  • Anglesey - 1
  • Blaenau Gwent - 5
  • Bridgend - 10
  • Caerphilly - 7
  • Cardiff - 11
  • Carmarthenshire - 6
  • Ceredigion - 1
  • Conwy - 9 
  • Denbighshire - 3
  • Flintshire - 3 
  • Gwynedd - 5
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 4
  • Monmouthshire - 0
  • Neath Port Talbot - 4
  • Newport - 3
  • Pembrokeshire - 4
  • Powys - 1
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 3
  • Swansea - 3
  • Torfaen - 1
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 7
  • Wrexham - 6
  • Unknown location - 2
  • Resident outside Wales – 0