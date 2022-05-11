TORFAEN employability team is running Cost of Living Payment sessions to support residents who made need a little help to make their claim.

The remaining sessions are:

Wednesday, May 11, 4pm-6pm, Croesyceiliog Community Education Centre;

Thursday, May 12, 10am-midday, Blaenavon World Heritage Centre;

Friday, May 13, 10am-midday, Pontypool Community Education Centre.

Make sure you take your letter with you, as you will need your council tax account number and access key to be able to make your claim.

If you pay your council tax by direct debit, this payment is made automatically and you should have already received it.

Find out more about the Cost of Living Payment at torfaen.gov.uk/en/CouncilTaxAndBenefits/Cost-of-Living-Support/Cost-of-living-payment/